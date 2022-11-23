11-year-old girl featured on Wednesday's Child finds new home on National Adoption Day

We have an incredible update on a young girl who was featured on Wednesday's Child earlier this year.

DALLAS — This day before Thanksgiving, we're excited to bring you an incredible update about a little girl we featured as a Wednesday's Child last January.

She was so starved of kindness -- which is why this update means so much!

When we met MaKayla in January, she filled us with joy, and she also broke our heart.

When we told MaKayla we saw God in her heart, she became emotional. Makayla was not expecting to hear such nice things.

"No one ever says that to me. People don't say that stuff like that so much," she told us during the interview.

No child should ever be starved of kindness.

We are so grateful to announce that after more than three years in foster care, MaKayla was adopted Nov. 19 -- on National Adoption Day!

First, she changed her name from Tamara to MaKayla. A new name for a new life.

MaKayla has a mom, dad, older brother and two younger siblings. Her little sister and brother have their own amazing story and will officially be adopted into the same family next month.

But this story is about MaKayla.

She is now 11 years old and as beautiful as ever.

MaKayla is a star in her dance class and recently attended her first concert.

Her family sent us new pictures of her dancing and spending time with her family and friends.

MaKayla is in fifth grade and is looking forward to her upcoming dance recital and competitions.

In a statement to WFAA, her parents said, in part: "We first saw MaKayla on a Wednesday's Child episode and she instantly stole our hearts. Soon she began visiting with our family and fit right in. Everyone welcomed her and she became a part of our family."

When we met MaKayla almost a year ago, she sang a special song with us. It's called "Won't He Do It," by Koryn Hawthorne.

It's a song about trusting God completely with everything in your life.

MaKayla trusted Jesus and He answered her prayer.

Her tears of sorrow are now tears of joy.

Love makes a family, and we are grateful that you have found yours, MaKayla. We love you!

Below is the full statement from MaKayla's Family:

