Dallas Mavs surprise 16-year-old Wednesday's Child with basketball shoes

Roderick, 16, told WFAA he loved shoes while his story was taped at the home of the Dallas Mavericks. Well, he got a really big surprise!

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — Here's a happy update about a teenager WFAA featured as our Wednesday’s child last month in August.

Roderick, 16, told WFAA he loved shoes while his story was taped at the home of the Dallas Mavericks. Well, he got a really big surprise!



Roderick has lived in foster care for five years and deeply desires a forever family. The Mavericks gave Roderick a taste of what home could feel like. In fact, before he left, they promised him a pair of shoes and an invitation to a game this fall.

Tuesday, Sept. 13, they delivered on part of their promise. Mavs CEO Cynt Marshall delivered not one but 13 pairs of very nice basketball shoes for Roderick.

His reaction was priceless when he opened up the big box carrying all of his new shoes.

"What? What! Oh, my! What! Oh! Oh, my God! I love it!" he cried out. "Thank you, Dallas Mavericks!"

Roderick never expected this wonderful surprise after a long day of school. It's not easy to walk in his shoes, but at this moment -- it is.

"These right here, these my favorites 'cuz they glisten like a diamond,” he said about one pair of shoes.

“These right here, they got black and gold, my two favorite colors. Thank you. These some good shoes!" he said about another pair of shoes.

Roderick's CPS caseworker says he is still looking for his forever home and counting his blessings for random acts of kindness that renew his soul.

For more information on how to adopt Roderick, please send all approved home studies to LaQueena Warren at LaQueena.Warren@dfps.texas.gov. Please remember to include Roderick's name within the subject line.

If you're not licensed, please visit adoptchildren.org to find out more information on how to become licensed to foster and/or adopt or contact LaQueena Warren at 817-304-1272.