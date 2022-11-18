Emma and Rachel: A birth mother and adoptive mother’s thriving relationship

Emma, a birth mother, details her adoption journey and the ongoing relationship she has with Rachel, her daughter’s adoptive mother.

DALLAS — As part of WFAA's National Adoption Day special 'Celebrate The Love,' Cynthia Izaguirre sat down with Emma, a birth mother, and Rachel, an adoptive mother, to discuss their ongoing relationship.

Topics of conversation included the dynamics of a birth mother/adoptive mother relationship, some common misconceptions, how their relationship has evolved over time and why they chose to have an open adoption.

An extended version of the interview can be watched below.