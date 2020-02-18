FORT WORTH, Texas — One person is dead after an RV caught fire at a storage facility in Fort Worth early Tuesday, according to authorities.

An employee on the property called 911 after hearing an explosion just before 1 a.m., police said.

The facility, Alamo Boat and RV Storage, is located on the 3200 block of Bolt Street.

Officials with the Fort Worth Fire Department said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

