Shooting at Fort Worth apartment complex leaves one juvenile dead, another injured, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas — One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting at a Fort Worth apartment complex on Sunday, and police described the victims as juveniles.

Police in Fort Worth said they responded to the 2900 block of Broadmoor Drive, near the intersection of Cherry Lane and Calmont Avenue, in regards to a shooting.

Officers arrived and found two juveniles with gunshot wounds in a breezeway, according to police.

One of the victims died at the scene, while the other was transported to a hospital in unknown condition, police said. Their identities have not yet been released.

According to investigators, it's believed that the two victims were together when they were approached by three suspects. One of the suspects pulled out a gun and fired at least once at the victims, police said.

Police said the suspects then fled the scene.