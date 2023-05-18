Fort Worth police warn about meeting strangers for online sale meetups after teen injured in shooting

A man selling a car reportedly pulled a gun on the family of a 14-year-old and fired as they fled their meeting spot to get away.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth officers came to the rescue of a shooting victim who had hopes of buying a car from a stranger.

Keeping people safe during online sales is one of the Fort Worth Police Department's ongoing campaigns.

"A lot of these exchanges that are done are obviously with a complete stranger," Fort Worth Public Information Officer Bradley Perez said. "There is always something of value and there is a monetary exchange."

The shooting happened Wednesday night during an online car sale transaction. The family of a 14-year-old agreed to meet a stranger selling a car around 10:30 p.m. at apartments off Normandale Street. During the transaction, police say the seller pulled out a gun.

As the family drove away, a bullet struck the 14-year-old in the lower back. His family called 911 and drove to a safe area nearby to wait for police and paramedics.

Paramedics who came to the scene rushed the teenager to the hospital whose now in stable condition after surgery.

Fort Worth Police would like to hear from anyone with information about Wednesday's shooting.

"This is not the first time this has happened and likely won't be the last," Perez said. "But we are certainly trying to educate people."

That education includes encouraging people to use the lobbies of police districts in Fort Worth during business hours during the week. People can use the police district lobbies as early as 8 a.m. Monday through Friday.

Although officers will not assist in the transaction, you can make them aware of your transaction, especially if it involves an exchange outside in the parking lot such as a vehicle. Firearm sales are not allowed at E-Commerce Exchange Zones.

Police warn if a seller won't meet you at one of their police stations, then "buyer beware."

In addition to educating the public about their safe E-Commerce Exchange Zones, during online sales transactions that occur in-person, officers also want people to listen to their gut when it comes to doing business with strangers. Police say if a deal sounds too good to be true, it probably is too good to be true.

Even Perez said he has been in situations where his first instinct about a transaction gave him a funny feeling inside.

"There is a reason why those hairs on the back of your neck stand up, those spidey-senses, whatever you want to call it," said Perez.

Perez also said that if for any reason you can't use a police district, you should always avoid online transactions at your home, never do the exchange in a vehicle, avoid meeting at night to sell or buy something and always meet in locations busy with people like restaurants or shopping malls.

"If the person you are doing business with says no about meeting you at an E-Commerce Exchange Zone, it's a huge red flag," said Perez.