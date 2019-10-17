One person is dead after an SUV overturned on Loop 820 southbound at Highway 287 late Wednesday night, Fort Worth police tell WFAA.

The accident was on the 4900 block of East Loop 820 southbound around 10:20 p.m., police said.

The southbound side of Loop 820 and the northbound ramp from Loop 820 to westbound US 287 was closed after the accident, which also caused damage to the guard rail of an overpass near the scene, according to police.

TxDOT Fort Worth tweeted that the closures were due to a vehicle fire.

Both reopened several hours afterward, TxDOT Fort Worth tweeted.