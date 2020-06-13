x
Fort Worth officer rushed to hospital after being struck by vehicle during pursuit, officials say

Credit: Eric Alvarez / WFAA
A Fort Worth police officer struck by a fleeing suspect near 820 and Camp Bowie, according to a department spokesperson

A Fort Worth police officer was rushed to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle during a pursuit, officials say.

Authorities say around 11:30 a.m. Saturday, patrol officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle in the 4200 block North Freeway northbound. 

According to police, the suspect's vehicle failed to stop and that's when a pursuit ensued. 

During the pursuit, the officer was struck by the suspect's vehicle when attempting to deploy the stop sticks, authorities say. 

According to officials, the officer was transported to a local hospital. The condition of the officer is unknown at this time, according to Fort Worth police. 

Drivers should avoid the area and seek an alternate route until further notice. 

