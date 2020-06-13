Fort Worth officer rushed to hospital after being struck by vehicle during pursuit, officials say

Drivers should avoid the area and seek an alternate route until further notice.

A Fort Worth police officer was rushed to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle during a pursuit, officials say.

Authorities say around 11:30 a.m. Saturday, patrol officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle in the 4200 block North Freeway northbound.

According to police, the suspect's vehicle failed to stop and that's when a pursuit ensued.

During the pursuit, the officer was struck by the suspect's vehicle when attempting to deploy the stop sticks, authorities say.

According to officials, the officer was transported to a local hospital. The condition of the officer is unknown at this time, according to Fort Worth police.

Drivers should avoid the area and seek an alternate route until further notice.

This is a developing story. Download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.