The 'People's Fridge' stolen from Oak Cliff store; owners share surveillance to help catch thieves

The owner of the store where the refrigerator once sat is sharing surveillance video with WFAA, hoping to catch the suspects.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DALLAS — An Oak Cliff refrigerator meant to help people in need during the pandemic has been stolen.

Hundreds of people relied on it weekly to get food. Now, the owner of the store where the refrigerator once sat is sharing surveillance video with WFAA, hoping to catch the suspects.

“It’s not easy, the struggle is real,” said 64-year-old Cleo Tilley, from Oak Cliff.

Tilley told WFAA he barely gets by with his social security money.

"I don’t have a lot of money, and this refrigerator helps get through the days with food," he said.

The commercial refrigerator was named the “People’s Fridge."

Tilley said he would get “tuna, or salmon, chilly in a can.”

"People's Fridge" was sitting in front of the Pan-African Connection Bookstore in Oak Cliff.

The community is shocked after learning it was taken early Sunday morning.

“It was about 1:30 in the morning. A van backed up. Three people got out and loaded it very quickly in the back of the van,” said Akwete Tyehimba, the bookstore owner.

“You have these refrigerators for families and community that need extra help, making ends meet," Tyehimba continued.

Financially, it’s been a struggle for many in the community to put food on the table.

"People's Fridge" was open 24/7. It was getting filled with food daily by not only local businesses, but by the community too.

“It makes me mad. We’re out here trying to help the community, give back to people that don’t have anything. The hope now is to get a refrigerator soon to feed the people in need,” said London Manuel, who owns M&T Clothing.