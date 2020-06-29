Northeast officer's patrol vehicle hit by drunk driver Sunday, police say

No injuries were reported in the crash. Northeast police said that "all parties in the crash received medical attention and were released."

A drunk driver hit a Northeast Police Department vehicle early Sunday morning right after a separate Northeast police officer arrested another DWI suspect, police said.

One Northeast officer was helping another Northeast officer with a DWI traffic stop in the 5100 block of East University Drive in Denton along U.S. 380 around 4 a.m., police said. The first officer left the scene after arresting a suspect.

The second officer stayed to finish doing an inventory of the drunk driver's car that was being towed. That officer got back into his police vehicle when the vehicle was hit from behind by a drunk driver who didn't have his headlights on, Northeast police said.

No injuries were reported in the crash. Northeast police said that "all parties in the crash received medical attention and were released."

The Denton Police Department responded to help the Northeast officer involved in the crash. After conducting a field sobriety test on 28-year-old Pedro Castro-Gonzalez, who admitted to having three beers, Denton police arrested Castro-Gonzalez on a DWI charge and took him to the Denton jail after he consented to providing a blood sample.