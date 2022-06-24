North Texas religious leaders disagree on SCOTUS abortion ruling

Religious leaders who praised the Supreme Court's decision say they anticipate protests.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Religious leaders across North Texas are reacting to Friday's decision on Roe v. Wade.

"I am the bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Fort Worth," said Michael Olson.

In his statement about the high court's decision, Olson first addressed all priests, deacons, seminarians and other clergies throughout Fort Worth.

Olson shared his reaction when the decision came down.

"I paused a moment," said Olson. "Then I thanked God for the decision but also saw before us we really need to keep our focus on the conversion of hearts, for all of our hearts, that we have a greater appreciation for the gift of human life."

Still, Olson knows not everyone is happy with the Supreme Courts' actions and anticipates protests not only across the country like in the nation's capital, but also in Fort Worth.

"My counsel to them is that they have a responsibility to engage in a demonstration for the good of society, but they do so peacefully," said Olson.

Rev. Neil Thomas of Cathedral of Hope in Dallas disagrees with the court's opinion.

“This is a catastrophic day for America," said Thomas. "The decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, eliminating the constitutional right to abortion, sets civil rights in our nation back at least three generations. All of us should be very, very afraid for the dark days ahead.”

The president of Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary realizes not everyone is on the same side, but says today’s ruling answers his prayers.

Dr. Adam Greenway was elected as the ninth president of the Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in February 2019. He was the youngest person to be elected to the leadership position. He also released a statement.

"We can disagree agreeably," said Greenway. "So many of us had prayed for and hoped for but did not have the ability to expect but that our faith has become sight."