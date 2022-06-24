'I lost a dear sister': North Texans discuss impact of abortion rights controversy

After SCOTUS' reversal of Roe v. Wade, one community organizer fears some women may consider dangerous means to get an abortion.

DALLAS — Groups across the nation are staging protests and others are holding support rallies after the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

“My immediate response was 'wow,'” said Edna Pemberton of Dallas.

Friday’s controversial ruling on abortions has a deep impact for some North Texas residents.

“It’s personal with me. You know, I lost a dear sister who left six kids,” Pemberton explained.

Pemberton is a community organizer. She also run a community-based nonprofit called Camp Wisdom Now. She said her sister, Joyce, was just 26-years-old when she died giving herself an abortion at home in the 90s. Joyce had two prior procedures, according to Pemberton. The third was fatal.

“The Lord told me she wasn’t going to make it because she had lost so much blood,” Pemberton recalled.

With SCOTUS now ruling states can decide whether abortion can be legal or illegal, Pemberton is among residents who fear lack of education and lack of convenient access to resources could be critical issues for Texas women in vulnerable situations.

According to data from the CDC, women in their 20s had the highest abortion rates nationwide.

The pro-choice research group Guttmacher Institute reports a significant number of abortion patients are poor, living below the federal poverty line.

“It’s going to be a hard impact,” said Jeanette Berry, founder of Operation Community Care.

Berry’s nonprofit provides baby food, clothing and other resources to an average of 350 low income families each month. Berry and her teams had tough conversations with expecting moms trying to make tough decisions.

“A person gets pregnant, what do they do?" she said.

Berry said some women seeking help often ask.

Only time may tell the impact of the Supreme Court's decision on abortion and its affect on some Texas families.

Pemberton admits she is worried.