North Texas lottery winner takes home $2 million

PLANO, Texas — A Plano resident is $2 million richer.

They won a Texas Lottery Powerball drawing on Feb. 25, matching all five numbers on the white balls: 11-24-58-66-67, according to the Texas Lottery.

The resident, who is staying anonymous, didn't get the red Powerball number of 26 matched on their ticket. But $2 million isn't bad. They won $1 million for matching the numbers, and the prize was doubled because they bought a power play.

The ticket was a Quick Pick ticket purchased at a RaceTrac gas station at 5700 State Highway 121 in Plano, near the Dallas North Tollway.

The winning ticket was the only one in Texas that matched all five numbers. Two people won $150,000 by matching four of the five numbers, plus the Powerball and Power Play. The prize for matching four of five, without the Powerball? $100, and there were 36 winning tickets that managed that feat. The lottery is hard, y'all.

But if you're feeling lucky, no one won Saturday night's Lotto Texas jackpot, meaning the grand total for Monday night's drawing is up to $51 million. It's the largest Lotto Texas drawing up for grabs since May 2010.