These North Texas lakes have closures in effect for Memorial Day weekend

DALLAS — Heavy rainfall and rising lake levels mean recreation is limited on some North Texas lakes this Memorial Day weekend.
As of Friday morning, here are some of the closures and restrictions at area lakes:
Benbrook Lake
The Army Corp of Engineers has listed a number of closures.
Fully closed due to flooding:
- Bear Creek Campground
- Mustang Park
- Rocky Creek Park
- West Creek Circle
Partially closed:
- Longhorn Park: Boat ramp is closed
- North Holiday: Hobie Point, Betty's Hole, Old Thunderbird Loop, and Boat Ramp 2 are closed
- South Holiday Campground: River Equestrian Trail, playgrounds, boat ramps 6 and 7, and some campsites are closed
The Bear Creek Fishing Access and the River Trail at the South Holiday Campground are both closed due to flood damage.
Grapevine Lake
A number of boat ramps are closed on Grapevine Lake:
- Dove Loop Ramp
- Katie’s Woods Low Water Ramp
- Lakeview Ramp (north)
- Lakeview Ramp (south)
- McPherson Slough Ramp
- Meadowmere Park Ramp (low water)
- Sand Bass Point Ramp
- Trawick Ramp
Joe Pool Lake
According to Grand Prairie, here's how areas on Joe Pool Lake have been impacted by rainfall and high water:
Lynn Creek Park
- Boat ramp & day use closed.
- Gates will be closed until the water level reaches a safe level.
Loyd Park
- Boat ramp & day use closed. (Day use includes picnic areas, swim beach, trails, etc.)
- Camping will stay open for those sites not affected by rising water.
Britton Park
- Boat ramp & day use closed.
- Gates will be closed until the water level reaches a safe level.
Lynn Creek Marina
- The boat ramp will be closed once water reaches elevation 528’
- Oasis, Ship Store, and the boat slips will remain open as long as accessible.
Lavon Lake
Here's a look at some of the closures at Lavon Lake, according to the Army Corp of Engineers.
Fully closed:
- Caddo Park
- Lakeland Park
- Little Avalon
- Pebble Beach Park
Partially closed:
- Avalon Park: Day use area is closed, but boat ramp is open
- Clear Lake Park: Day use, camping and the courtesy dock are closed, but the main boat ramp is open
- East Fork Park: Camping will open as repairs are completed
- Lavonia Park: The north boat ramp courtesy dock is closed, campgrounds and day-use area open at 10 a.m. daily, and the south boat ramp is open.
- Little Ridge Park: Peninsula and courtesy dock are closed.
- Mallard Park: Day use and courtesy dock are closed for repairs, but the boat ramp is open.
- Tickey Creek Park: The courtesy dock is closed.
Lewisville Lake
Lewisville Lake Park is temporarily closed to vehicle traffic. The public boat ramps are also closed.
The campgrounds, fishing barge, and Lake Park Golf Course remain open, and the public is allowed to walk around the park and fish off the shore. The disc golf course is partially open.