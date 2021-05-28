These North Texas lakes have closures in effect for Memorial Day weekend

Heavy rainfall during the month of May has led to some closures. Here's what to know ahead of the holiday weekend.

DALLAS — Heavy rainfall and rising lake levels mean recreation is limited on some North Texas lakes this Memorial Day weekend.

As of Friday morning, here are some of the closures and restrictions at area lakes:

Benbrook Lake

The Army Corp of Engineers has listed a number of closures.

Fully closed due to flooding:

Bear Creek Campground

Mustang Park

Rocky Creek Park

West Creek Circle

Partially closed:

Longhorn Park: Boat ramp is closed

North Holiday: Hobie Point, Betty's Hole, Old Thunderbird Loop, and Boat Ramp 2 are closed

South Holiday Campground: River Equestrian Trail, playgrounds, boat ramps 6 and 7, and some campsites are closed

The Bear Creek Fishing Access and the River Trail at the South Holiday Campground are both closed due to flood damage.

Grapevine Lake

A number of boat ramps are closed on Grapevine Lake:

Dove Loop Ramp

Katie’s Woods Low Water Ramp

Lakeview Ramp (north)

Lakeview Ramp (south)

McPherson Slough Ramp

Meadowmere Park Ramp (low water)

Sand Bass Point Ramp

Trawick Ramp

Joe Pool Lake

According to Grand Prairie, here's how areas on Joe Pool Lake have been impacted by rainfall and high water:

Lynn Creek Park

Boat ramp & day use closed.

Gates will be closed until the water level reaches a safe level.

Loyd Park

Boat ramp & day use closed. (Day use includes picnic areas, swim beach, trails, etc.)

Camping will stay open for those sites not affected by rising water.

Britton Park

Boat ramp & day use closed.

Gates will be closed until the water level reaches a safe level.

Lynn Creek Marina

The boat ramp will be closed once water reaches elevation 528’

Oasis, Ship Store, and the boat slips will remain open as long as accessible.

Lavon Lake

Here's a look at some of the closures at Lavon Lake, according to the Army Corp of Engineers.

Fully closed:

Caddo Park

Lakeland Park

Little Avalon

Pebble Beach Park

Partially closed:

Avalon Park: Day use area is closed, but boat ramp is open

Clear Lake Park: Day use, camping and the courtesy dock are closed, but the main boat ramp is open

East Fork Park: Camping will open as repairs are completed

Lavonia Park: The north boat ramp courtesy dock is closed, campgrounds and day-use area open at 10 a.m. daily, and the south boat ramp is open.

Little Ridge Park: Peninsula and courtesy dock are closed.

Mallard Park: Day use and courtesy dock are closed for repairs, but the boat ramp is open.

Tickey Creek Park: The courtesy dock is closed.

Lewisville Lake

Lewisville Lake Park is temporarily closed to vehicle traffic. The public boat ramps are also closed.