Residents in these North Texas cities and counties can still get assistance with rent, utilities, mortgage

People must meet eligibility requirements, such as proof of income loss or financial hardship, and make at or below the area's median income

DALLAS — As the federal moratorium on eviction is about to end, many entities in North Texas are still offering assistance with rent, mortgage or utilities, depending on the program.

In Texas, there is still more than $500,000,000 left in funding for the Texas Rent Relief Program, according to the state program overview. The average assistance amount per household is $6,223.

The Texas Eviction Diversion Program to help tenants avoid eviction was extended to Oct. 1 after an order by the Texas Supreme Court, according to the Texas Tribune. With this program, past due rent obligations and utility delinquencies may be eligible to be covered and the eviction case dismissed.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention moratorium that was scheduled to expire on June 30 was extended through July 31 and this is intended to be the final extension of the moratorium.

“While more households are getting help, in many states and localities, funds are still not flowing fast enough to renters and landlords.,” the U.S. Department of the Treasury said last week in a news release. Assistance distribution has grown, but there is still much more work to do to help keep people in their homes.

Note that some programs in North Texas are for rent relief, while others also offer assistance with a mortgage or utilities.

People must earn at or below the area median income, which may be different for every city or county. For example, Frisco categorizes the low-income limit at $49,850 or below for a household of one, very low is $31,150 for a household of one and extremely low is $18,700. In Fort Worth, it’s $45,300 or below for a household of one.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury has a list of rental assistance for each state and county here. You may also call Texas Legal Services Center for assistance in English or Spanish at 855-270-7655.

We've listed the assistance being offered in North Texas below. Not a resident of these cities? Check out the Texas Rent Relief website.

Frisco

The funds awarded for City of Frisco residents is $6,058,027 from the latest relief package that was passed. Go here to view income eligibility for people living in Frisco.

Nonprofit Providers(Select only ONE of the following providers):

Frisco Family Services (rent/mortgage and utility assistance). Go here for their website.

To set up an appointment and apply in person call 972-335-9495 or visit offices at 9125 Dogwood Street, Frisco, TX 75033

Jewish Family Service. Go here for their website.

Direct link to the live application form: Emergency Rental Assistance Application



Fort Worth

Fort Worth has available emergency rental assistance funds for renters and landlords. Help is available for rent, past due rent, utilities, past due utility payments and other housing expenses resulting from the coronavirus outbreak.

The application requires documents, such as layoff notices, past due rent notice, late utility bills, eviction notices and others. Benefits are given three months at a time.

If a person isn’t behind on rent yet, but can’t keep up for much longer, they can sill apply for assistance.

Call 817-392-7540 or go here for more information from the city.

If you don’t live in Fort Worth:

Tarrant County

If you live outside the city limits of Fort Worth or Arlington, you can apply for rent assistance with Tarrant County.

Tarrant County has received Emergency Rental Assistance funding from the U.S. Treasury to assist eligible households who are unable to pay rent or utilities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dallas County

Dallas County Health and Human Services are offering short-term emergency housing assistance programs to help with rent, mortgage, and utility assistance.

Applications will be processed on a first-come-first-served basis.

DCHHS is now accepting pre-screening applications online or by phone at 214-819-1968, Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (CT).

City of Dallas

Nonprofits in Dallas created the Dallas Rental Assistance Collaborative to help eligible households with rental and utility assistance for residents in the city of Dallas.

If you live within Dallas city limits, you may visit unitedwaydallas.org/rental-assistance or contact the Texas Eviction Diversion Program at 855-270-7655 for assistance.

Irving

The city of Irving has an emergency rental assistance program. Eligible applicants - those with Household Income at or below 80% of the area’s median income - can receive up to 12 months of support of past-due rent and/or utilities dating back to March 13, 2020.

McKinney

The City of McKinney is offering an Emergency Rental Assistance Program for McKinney residents who need financial assistance with rent, utilities or both

This is for residents who meet requirements, such as loss of income, incurred significant costs, financial hardship, and are at risk of housing instability by showing an eviction notice, past-due rent, or utility bills.

Mesquite

The city of Mesquite is helping with rent, mortgage and utility assistance for residents in the city of Mesquite.

Catholic Charities of Dallas is providing emergency mortgage/rental and utilities assistance to Mesquite residents impacted by the COVID pandemic.

Catholic Charities is processing applications on a first-come, first-served basis. Completing the application is not a guarantee that a resident will qualify for assistance. Applications open on July 1, 2021.

Garland

The City of Garland is offering an Emergency Assistance Program for Garland residents who need financial assistance with rent, mortgage, utilities or both. Eligible applicants can receive up to 12 months of support of past-due rent and/or utilities dating back to March 13, 2020.

Plano

The City of Plano has a partnered with Catholic Charities of Dallas to administer a program that provides rent and utility assistance to low and moderate-income households that have been financially impacted (decrease in income or increase in expenses) by the COVID-19 pandemic.

If you need assistance completing this application or have questions please email CCDdisaster@ccdallas.org or call 214-257-0674.

If you do not live in Plano, please reference this link to assist you in finding help: https://www.collincountytx.gov/cares/Pages/EmergencyHousingAssistancePrograms.aspx

Arlington

The City of Arlington is accepting applications from Arlington tenants who have been impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak and are unable to pay past due rent and utilities or have become homeless.

Denton County

The Eviction Prevention Program was created to help Denton County residents avoid eviction and stay in their homes while also helping property managers and landlords avoid the eviction process.