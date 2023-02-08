A North Texas city is running low on day-to-day water supply; residents not following outdoor water ban, supplier says

The board president of RCH Water Supply said water tanks usually sit at 20 feet when full and have been around eight feet for the past several days.

MCLENDON-CHISHOLM, Texas — A few dozen restless residents packed an auxiliary building at McLendon-Chisholm Baptist Church on Wednesday afternoon, where an RCH Water Supply board meeting evolved into a snake pit.

Residents in McLendon-Chisholm, a growing town in Rockwall County of less than 5,000, are under stage 2 water restrictions, per the board.

RCH Water Supply Board President David Naylor said that outdoor watering has been banned as the day-to-day water supply has averaged eight feet in recent days. When tanks are full, they sit at 20 feet.

On top of fines, the board also approved water restrictors to be placed on any home violating the ban. The restrictor would limit flow to any outdoor irrigation devices but wouldn't impact indoor faucets or plumbing.

RCH oversees just 2,600 water meters. This is the second year in a row that they have faced water supply problems in the blistering heat.

The issue is pretty simple: RCH has a longstanding contract with the city of Rockwall, receiving just 2.1 million gallons per day from them and no more.

When that amount runs out, it takes some time for tanks to fill back up. Naylor told WFAA that as the triple-digit heat bakes North Texas, more residents are watering their lawns or using outdoor irrigation. That doesn't help refill the already-drained supply.

RCH has asked for more allotted water, but Naylor said more than the agreed-upon amount would impact Rockwall's customers and impair their supply.

That stinks because several subdivisions have popped up over the years. People are moving to the tiny town, and soon, its water supply might not be enough. Residents are upset they can't water their foundations or even care for their lawns or fields.

Joe Jenkins runs Triple Bar Ranch with his son-in-law, who has cattle and goats that both like grazing.

"Last time I checked, they don't like dead grass. They'll munch on it, but it won't keep them alive," Jenkins said.

Residents at the meeting were heated and wanted answers for a long-term solution. One would be to get an interconnect to another water supply. Naylor suggested Blackland Water Supply as an emergency avenue but said it wouldn't happen over the summer.

Mayor Pro-Tem Adrienne Balkum told WFAA that she and city leaders want to take over RCH's operations to potentially get a direct line from the North Texas Municipal Water District. RCH is in talks with having a utilities company named "Aqua" take over its operations.

Representatives were at the meeting Wednesday night. A vote from members of the water district would be needed to give Aqua the reigns, but no word on when that would be. Naylor said Aqua has already completed an RFIP.

What's also fueling the residents' frustration is that none of them have received their water bills in two months. Naylor said billing has been an issue with RHC and that if Aqua took over, that would be rectified.

Balkum also mentioned that the city taking over operations would simplify billing. A moratorium has been placed on new meters, and late fees have been waived, per Naylor.

Residents are concerned their bills will be high, but Naylor said the average bill is $100-$200.

The bottom line is that RCH looks ready to call it, and two players are vying to take its place.