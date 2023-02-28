North Texas city makes possession of a removed catalytic converter a crime unless you can prove it's lawfully yours

Police are also making exceptions for metal recyclers. Catalytic converter thefts increased by 157% from 2021 to 2022 in Addison, per investigators.

ADDISON, Texas — Council members for the City of Addison passed a new ordinance Tuesday night making the possession of a removed catalytic converter from a car a Class C misdemeanor unless you can prove it lawfully belongs to you.

Proof, per the police department, is as follows: "...provides (i) the year, make, model and vehicle identification number for the vehicle from which the catalytic converter was removed, (ii) a copy of the certificate of title or other documentation indicating that the person or entity has an ownership interest in such vehicle, and (iii) proof that the catalytic converter was removed from such vehicle; or (b) person presents proof that the possession of the catalytic converter lawfully passed from the owner of the vehicle from which the catalytic converter was removed to the person in possession of the catalytic converter."

An exception is made for metal recyclers in the city who have to abide by stricter, newly approved state regulations meant to curb thefts.

Per police, anyone in possession of a removed catalytic converter unlawfully can result in a fine of up to $500.

Each catalytic converter in an individual or entity's possession shall constitute a separate offense.

The department said it's up to an officer if they want to arrest someone unlawfully in possession of a catalytic converter.

The vote comes as catalytic converter thefts grow at an alarming rate in North Texas and nationally.

Catalytic converters are required to be on every car unless it's electric. They contain precious metals like platinum, palladium and rhodium that can be sold for hundreds, even thousands, depending on the make and model of the vehicle.

Per State Farm, Texas is No. 2 in the nation in claims filed due to catalytic converter thefts. The company said roughly one out of every ten claims is due to a catalytic converter theft.

The agency found between July 2021 and June 2022, catalytic converter thefts grew 109% nationally, based on the number of claims filed.

More than 43,219 of these parts were stolen and reported by State Farm customers compared to just above 20,600 in the previous 12 months (July 1, 2020 - June 30, 2021), per the agency.

In Addison, 107 catalytic converter thefts were recorded in 2021.

And in 2022? Those numbers grew 157%. During that year, 275 thefts were recorded.

In 2021, Gov. Greg Abbott signed House Bill 4110, making it a state jail felony to steal, buy or sell a stolen catalytic converter.

A state jail felony is punishable by six to two years in state prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

If a person is charged after being convicted of the above crime, they can face two to 10 years in jail.

That new law also created stricter regulations for anyone buying or selling catalytic converters.

People selling catalytic converters must give the year, make, model and VIN of the car from which the part was taken.

Recyclers, per that law, are required to take a thumbprint from the person selling a catalytic converter.