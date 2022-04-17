North Richland Hills police report missing 15-year-old girl

Police say Natalee Cramer was at a Mavericks game on April 8 when she went to a restroom and didn't return to her seat.

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas — Police in North Richland Hills say they are searching for a 15-year-old girl who went missing at a Dallas Mavericks game on April 8.

According to NRH police, Natalee Cramer was at the American Airlines Center for the April 8 game when she went to a restroom but never returned to her seat.

Police said she was seen leaving the arena with an unidentified male.

The police department did not release further details on her disappearance but posted on social media that she was a "missing endangered juvenile."

15-year-old Natalee Cramer is reported missing/endangered and our agency is currently investigating. It is believed that she may be in the Oklahoma City, OK area. If you have info on her whereabouts, call 911 immediately. 22N18043 pic.twitter.com/KXSFSr7tca — NRH Police (@NRHPD) April 16, 2022

She is described as having brown hair and blue eyes, is 5 feet 2 inches tall, and weighs about 135 pounds.

NRH police said they believe she may be in the Oklahoma City, Oklahoma area.