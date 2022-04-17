x
North Richland Hills police report missing 15-year-old girl

Police say Natalee Cramer was at a Mavericks game on April 8 when she went to a restroom and didn't return to her seat.
Credit: North Richland Hills Police Department
Natalee Cramer, 15, was reported missing by the North Richland Hills Police Department.

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas — Police in North Richland Hills say they are searching for a 15-year-old girl who went missing at a Dallas Mavericks game on April 8.

According to NRH police, Natalee Cramer was at the American Airlines Center for the April 8 game when she went to a restroom but never returned to her seat.

Police said she was seen leaving the arena with an unidentified male.

The police department did not release further details on her disappearance but posted on social media that she was a "missing endangered juvenile."

She is described as having brown hair and blue eyes, is 5 feet 2 inches tall, and weighs about 135 pounds.

NRH police said they believe she may be in the Oklahoma City, Oklahoma area.

Anyone who may know her whereabouts is urged to call 911.

