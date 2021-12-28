New Year's Eve in North Texas: Where to celebrate and how to do so safely

There are many places to go and events to take part in for ringing in 2022 in North Texas. Here's how you can celebrate safely.

DALLAS — As people across the country turn the calendar on 2021 this week, many will spend it celebrating with groups of people in some way.

With New Year's Eve landing on a Friday this year, there are plenty of ways to celebrate in North Texas.

Here are some ideas of how to celebrate and how to do so safely.

Things to do

Reunion Tower Light Show

For the sixth year in a row, Reunion Tower will be putting on a fireworks show as the clock strikes midnight on New Year's Eve.

The Over The Top NYE 2021 show will have its normal fireworks show but will now include a 225-drone light show as well. With the help from North Texas company Sky Elements, the drones will fly up to 400 feet in the air, creating visual elements above the Dallas skyline.

This year, the show will benefit Children's Health through the Reunion NYE Foundation, which was established in 2020.

The 360-degree, panoramic fireworks show will start at 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 31.

Potter's House service

The Potter's House of Dallas will be holding a New Year's Eve celebration virtually due to COVID-19's recent surge of cases.

Founded by bishop T.D. Jakes, the Dallas megachurch will hold a service that people can watch live on the church’s platforms including its website and YouTube channel.

The service will happen at 10 p.m. on Dec. 31.

Fort Worth symphony swing show

The Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra will be offering people a chance to take a step back into a different era before the year is over.

The more than 100-year-old organization is putting on a show called "Swing is the Thing" that will showcase swing dancers on stage to go along with the orchestra's music from the swing era of the 1940s and 1950s.

The show will include music from Duke Ellington, Glenn Miller and Jerry Lee Lewis.

The show starts at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 31 and tickets range in price from $39-$99.

Dallas Arboretum celebration for families

The Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden is offering an alternative to many of the late-night options for New Year's Eve.

The garden's Noon Year's Eve celebration is taking place in the Children's Adventure Garden Entry Plaza and will have a ball drop celebration in the afternoon.

There will also be winter science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) activities for kids to take part in as well.

The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Dec. 31 and tickets range in price from $13-$20.

Irving Cares Party

Nonprofit Irving Cares, Inc. is holding the organization's first annual city-wide New Year's Eve party to kick off 2022.

Entertainer Ricki Derek, who is part owner of Scatt Jazz Lounge in Fort Worth, and his 16-piece band will be hosting the first part of the party while DJ Melody Gualtiere will be there when the clock strikes midnight.

The event starts at 7 p.m. on Dec. 31 and tickets cost $100.

The purchase of a ticket includes appetizers, two drink tickets and a glass of champagne to toast at midnight.

Water Park celebration

Grand Prairie's Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark will be holding a water-themed party for families to enjoy together.

Known as the largest indoor waterpark in North Texas, Epic Waters will have a circus, hula dancing and interactive games a part of its Epic Family New Year celebration.

There will also be a Hawaiian-themed dinner that includes a pig on a spit, coconunt shrimp and pineapple upside-down cupcakes.

The event starts at 1 p.m. on Dec. 31 and tickets range in price from $17-$34.

Ways to celebrate safely

Free rides

Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) and Coors Light are partnering up again this year to offer free rides to North Texans on New Year's Eve and Day.

Transportation will be free for all DART riders from 6 p.m. through the end of service on New Year's Eve.

These services include DART paratransit, local buses, rail and Trinity Railway Express (TRE) users.

Free tow

American Automobile Association (AAA) Texas is giving people a chance to get their car home safely through the Tipsy Tow program.

Whether someone is a AAA member or not, Texans can call 1-800-222-4327 for a tow home at no cost up to 10 miles.

This towing service will be available from 6 p.m. on Dec. 31 to 6 a.m. on Jan. 1.