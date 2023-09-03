Demolition begins at site of future National Juneteenth Museum in Fort Worth

The National Juneteenth Museum is a dream come true for the "Grandmother of Juneteenth," Ms. Opal Lee, who also fought for Juneteenth to become a national holiday.

FORT WORTH, Texas — After decades of hard work, the first steps are underway at the site of what will become a national landmark in the City of Fort Worth.

Demolition crews are clearing ground for the National Juneteenth Museum at Evans Avenue and East Rosedale on the city's southside.

The landmark destination will be a stones throw from Hustle Blendz Cold Brew Coffee Shop located at 1201 Evans Avenue.

"We started there in Kenya. Now, look where we are right now," said Hustle Blendz owner, Hastings Angwenyi.

Angwenyi recently celebrated the coffee shop's one-year anniversary and is excited about the what the museum may do for his business and other small businesses in the area.

Some of the blends Angwenyi's coffee shop offers are not available in Texas. He said some of the coffee beans he uses are imported from his native Africa, where his grandmother owned and operated a tea shop. He hopes the National Juneteenth Museum helps put his shop on the map.

"Not only including Hustle Blends, but the different restaurants, etc," Angwenyi said. "And so, for us, it's a big gate opener, not only to Texas, Fort Worth, but just the country and the hopefully the world."

The demolition progress comes as Opal Lee, also lovingly known as the "Grandmother of Juneteenth" celebrates another honor on the northwest side of Fort Worth. Ms. Lee attended the unveiling and announcement of The Opal -- a new 19-acre development named after her. The Opal will be a 339-unit, luxury, mixed-income community off Westport Parkway.

"Oh, I think The Opal is going to be, as the young people say, the boom, boom," Ms. Opal said. "Just think of all the people who have decent housing."

Mary Margaret Lemmons serves as the president for Housing Solutions. Lemmons explained why the development will have Ms. Opal's name on it.

"She's been such a champion for people, but also specifically for housing," Lemmons said. "It's very close to her heart, and she's always been an activist within Fort Worth. So, she was just a great person to be able to honor in the small way."

As far as where the museum will be developed, Evans Ave. and East Rosedale, Ms. Opal said it's near and dear to her heart. The 94-year-old retired Fort Worth educator has owned the same corner of property for years. Now, she's witnessed it being cleared to become a national destination.

"I'm delighted. You know, it's going to open in 2025. I just want to be real. So, we're way out on the road," Ms. Opal said.

"Right now, we are in the business of raising some $70 million, and we're going to raise $40 million here in Fort Worth."

After successfully fighting to make Juneteenth a National Holiday, Ms. Opal wants to give anyone who wants to invest in the national museum an opportunity to do so. She encourages people, including youth, to use June 19th, Juneteenth, as a date for their donation amount. For example, people can donate $6.19, $619.00, $6,190.00 and so on.

A fundraiser that will help the museum, Angwenyi says, open many doors.