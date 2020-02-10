Multi-million dollar plan to renovate Reverchon Park baseball field falls through

Due to financial issues caused by COVID-19, Reverchon Park will not get Dallas City Council's approved $10 million renovation proposal for its baseball field.

Dallas Park and Recreation is terminating a multi-million dollar deal to renovate one of Dallas' oldest baseball fields after one of the city's business partners failed to submit the signed contract.

A nearly 100-year old baseball field in Reverchon Park was in line for major renovations after the Dallas City council voted 11-4 in January to approve an agreement with Reverchon Park Sports and Entertainment.

The private group would have spent $10 million to renovate and operate the field.

In a city memo sent Thursday, Dallas Park and Recreation Director John Jenkins said that "extreme disruptions in the professional sports and financial industries caused by the COVID-19 pandemic" caused the contract to fall through.

On Aug. 31, the Park and Recreation Department notified Reverchon Park Sports and Entertainment that all required documentation along with the signed contract must be submitted by Sept. 30.

That deadline passed, so city staff stopped negotiations.

Jenkins said the Park and Recreation staff will prepare an agenda item for the Park and Recreation Board to consider on Oct. 15. The Dallas City Council will look at it at a future meeting.