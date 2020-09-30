City of Dallas launches new COVID-19 campaign as flu season, holidays approach

Health experts say it is crucial for people to take health precautions in the coming months as flu season begins.

The City of Dallas has launched a new COVID-19 campaign as flu season approaches and families prepare to participate in holiday celebrations.

The Stay on Guard campaign encourages Dallas residents to keep their health a priority and get a free test when in doubt of their COVID-19 status.

“Some of us are already planning holiday celebrations and visits with family and friends, but I want to remind everyone that our fight against the deadly coronavirus is far from over,” said Council Member Casey Thomas.

The campaign focuses on how people can slow the spread of COVID-19 with four main categories: home, work, school, and health.

"Get tested before you go back to school and work, wear a mask, wash your hands, and avoid large crowds," Dr. Kelvin Baggett said.

The campaign is meant to help slow the spread of COVID-19 and protect essential workers, multigenerational households, residents who can't work from home and children as in-person learning resumes.

“These months will be very critical for our city, so we ask all Dallas residents to stay safe at home, work, school, and take every precaution to stay healthy as we approach cold and flu season,” Baggett said.

Dallas County has reported more than 80,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since tracking began in March. Of those cases, 1,022 people in the county have died from the disease.

According to a UT Southwestern Medical Center report, if current social distancing and prevention measures remain the same, the number of new COVID-19 infections in Dallas and Tarrant counties will increase.

On Sept. 17, Gov. Greg Abbott announced that most businesses in Texas, including the Dallas Fort-Worth area, were allowed to open to 75% capacity. Bars were ordered to remain closed.

New COVID-19 infections in Dallas County are predicted to increase to approximately 520 per day by Oct. 9, the report says.

Texans are encouraged to get a flu shot this year as well so that hospitals in the state do not become overwhelmed.