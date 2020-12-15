Mountain lion killed in Hunt County likely same animal spotted in Rowlett, Princeton, wildlife officials say

The mountain lion was an adult male that weighed nearly 160 pounds, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

The above video is from Dec. 1, 2020.

A mountain lion that was legally killed by a deer hunter in Hunt County this week is thought to be the same animal that was spotted last month in Rowlett and this month in Princeton, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department said Tuesday in an emailed statement.

The mountain lion was an adult male that weighed nearly 160 pounds, according to the TPWD.

In November, Rowlett resident Jovon Humphrey spoke to WFAA about spotting a mountain lion in her yard. She said she thought it was one of her kids out of bed late at night until she saw a "large beige-coated mass" walking in between her two vehicles parked in the carport.

"I was in disbelief. Then it turned into shock and then it turned into fear," Humphrey said. Her neighbors caught the cat on camera.

TPWD said that same mountain lion was also spotted in Princeton earlier in December. Princeton is anywhere from 25-37 miles away from Rowlett, depending on the road.

According to TPWD, there hasn't been a mountain lion sighting in the metroplex in at least two decades. There were sightings in Grayson and Erath counties in 2018 and 2014, but that was it. Mountain lions are native to Texas but mostly stay in the western and southern parts of the state.