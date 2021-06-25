Motorcycle rider shot in road rage incident at I-35W in Fort Worth, police say

The man who was shot was CareFlighted to a local hospital and was listed in critical condition Friday evening, said police.

FORT WORTH, Texas — A man driving a motorcycle is in critical condition after he was shot by another driver at Interstate 35W, Friday, Fort Worth police say.

The incident happened just before 5 p.m. Friday at 9800 North Freeway and Heritage Trace Parkway.

The driver of an SUV shot the motorcyclist following a road rage incident, police officials said. It's unclear what sparked it.

The man who was shot was CareFlighted to a local hospital and was listed in critical condition Friday evening, said police.

The incident cause lane closures in the area, snarling the evening commute as police investigated.

The person involved in the shooting was cooperating with officers, police officials said.