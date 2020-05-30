More protests planned for Saturday after civil unrest in Dallas over death of George Floyd, police brutality

Protests have sprung up across the U.S. following the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

Hundreds gathered in Dallas and Fort Worth on Friday night to call for justice after the deaths of George Floyd in Minneapolis and Breonna Taylor in Louisville. Police officers were involved in both of their deaths.

As hundreds more are expected to gather in Dallas again on Saturday for another protest, Mayor Eric Johnson and Chief of Police Renee Hall plan to hold a news conference at 12:30 p.m. calling for "peace and calm in anticipation of more protests this weekend," city officials said.

The Dallas Alliance Against Racist & Political Repression is organizing one of the protests, which will begin with a "socially-distanced protest" at 1:25 p.m. in front of Dallas City Hall before demonstrators get in cars decorated with messages to create a "Justice Caravan."

The event is also focused on calling for justice for Atatiana Jefferson, who was shot and killed by a Fort Worth police officer inside her home in October. The officer, Aaron Dean, has since been indicted on a murder charge in her death.

Since Floyd's death on May 25, thousands have taken to the streets to protest and civil unrest has continued to escalate in cities across the country, particularly Minneapolis.

In Dallas, police officers and state troopers set off tear gas Friday night and early Saturday in the downtown core after protesters set fire to a squad car and refused to disperse.

Dallas police sources told WFAA they were bringing in arrest teams just after 1:30 a.m. Saturday after some demonstrators broke off from an hours-long peaceful protest on Friday and became destructive. A number of businesses were damaged or looted in Deep Ellum and downtown.

The George Allen Courts Building and the Earle Cabell Federal Building were among those damaged, according to a Dallas police spokesperson. Several marked squad cars were vandalized as well.

At least one arrest had been made in Dallas as of late Friday. No protesters have been reported injured yet, though one Dallas police officer and one DART officer were both treated for minor injuries from flying debris, officials said.

No one was arrested in Fort Worth from Friday's protests and there were no reports of vandalism to any businesses Saturday morning, a police spokesperson said, describing the protesters there as "very peaceful."

George Floyd and Breonna Taylor

A bystander captured the video of Floyd handcuffed and lying face down on the ground in Minneapolis, as Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pinned his knee to the man’s neck for more than 8 minutes.

The video showed Floyd pleading for help and yelling, “I can’t breathe!” He was later pronounced dead.

Four officers were fired and on Friday, former officer Chauvin was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

Since Floyd’s death, protests have been held across the United States. On Thursday, Minneapolis had another night of protests that turned violent, during which people breached the police department’s third precinct and set the building on fire.

Taylor’s death has also sparked anger and frustration across the country. The 26-year-old EMT was shot multiple times by Louisville Metro police officers in her apartment after police served a “no-knock” warrant.

“The repeated acts of unjust aggression, excessive force and often lethal violence towards African-Americans in the United States perpetuates the painful and traumatizing redundancy of police brutality,” the Next Generation Action Network, a local civil rights organization, said of Floyd and Taylor’s deaths.