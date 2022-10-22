Methodist Hospital employees run for cover to hide from gunman

One man had a wife and a daughter working on the same floor as where the shooting took place that left two employees dead.

DALLAS — This has left nurses, doctors and employees from Methodist Hospital shaken up.

They were waiting to hear from their loved ones. One man had his wife and daughter near the labor and delivery area.

Sources we spoke to tell us there was a Methodist Hospital police officer on the fourth floor, where the shooting happened. They said if it wasn’t for the officer, they don’t know what the gunman would do next.

We spoke to a man whose wife and daughter were feet away from the shooting. He was shaking as he told us his story.

“My wife and my daughter, they made it through -- which was a blessing,” said Eddie Smith, whose loved ones work on the fourth floor.

Smith’s wife and daughter work in the labor and delivery area, right by where the shooting happened.

“She was yelling, screaming and crying. I asked her to calm down. She said there is an active shooter on their floor,” said Smith.

I spoke to heartbroken friends of the nurse who was killed at Methodist Hospital.



The victim had a birthday about a month ago & was enjoying retirement. “She would do anything for her grandkids. She was the kind of woman who always took charge & helped everyone.” 🙏@wfaa https://t.co/c9Y7V4kKM1 pic.twitter.com/4EnmYgfCx9 — Malini Basu (@MaliniBasu_) October 23, 2022

Sources tell us all the patients and hospital staff were evacuated and taken to another floor.

Smith’s loved ones were separated.

“She couldn’t find her mom, my wife,” said Smith.

His wife was hiding from the accused shooter, 30-year-old Nestor Hernandez.

“Only information I got after that, I talked to my daughter. She was hiding in the bathroom,” said Smith.

All of this was happening while Smith was doing everything in his power to get to the hospital.

“Right at that time when it was happening, your mind is racing. I ran a few lights, trying to get here,“ said Smith.

Police said two hospital employees died, including a nurse.

“I still hurt for the one who lost her life. For all the nurses and doctors on that floor, they have to go through this, as far as thinking about it for the rest of their lives. My heart and prayers goes out to them,” said Smith.

We spoke to some nurses off camera, who are friends with one of the victims, the nurse. They said she was at retirement age and did everything with her grandkids, and described her personality as someone who would always take charge.