Mesquite police said the fire was being investigated as an arson.

MESQUITE, Texas — One person has died in a fire at a Mesquite apartment complex on Friday morning, police confirmed to WFAA.

Mesquite police said it assisted the Mesquite Fire Department with a structure fire at approximately 2:30 a.m. Friday at Tradewind Apartments, which is in the 2100 block of Tradewind Drive.

Police told WFAA the fire department is investigating the incident as an arson.

