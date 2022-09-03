'Yellowstone' and '1883' creator filming series about lawman Bass Reeves in Fort Worth

The new series will be a six-part series starring David Oyelowo as frontier lawman Bass Reeves, according to Deadline.

FORT WORTH, Texas —

Taylor Sheridan – creator of the popular TV drama "Yellowstone" and its "1883" prequel – will film his new series about frontier lawman Bass Reeves in Fort Worth.

The news was announced Thursday as part of Mayor Mattie Parker's State of the City address.

Reeves is known as a former slave who became one of the first Black U.S. deputy marshals west of the Mississippi River, working a 75,000-square-mile region of what is now considered Oklahoma and Arkansas.

He is said to have killed 14 outlaws, to have apprehended more than 3,000 criminals throughout his tenure (including his own son for a murder warrant) and is also believed to have been the inspiration for the fictional character the Lone Ranger.

After retirement, Reeves became a city police officer in Muskogee, Oklahoma.

According to Parker's address, production on the new show – called "1883: Bass Reeves" – is scheduled to begin in the coming months. As with its predecessor, it is expected to bring millions of dollars to Fort Worth; Sheridan-driven projects like the Fort Worth-filmed "1883" have already given the city an economic boost, bringing fans from across the world to the Stockyards.

“'1883' has put a new spotlight on the Stockyards,” Mitch Whitten, the chief operating officer of Visit Fort Worth, told WFAA earlier this year. According to Visit Fort Worth, TV and film productions shot in the city have poured $300 million into its economy and created 17,000 jobs between 2015-2021.

