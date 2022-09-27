City of Fort Worth adding more police officers to department in effort to help patrol more schools

Fort Worth Council Members proposal adds dozens of new police officers for next fiscal year.

FORT WORTH, Texas — The Fort Worth Police Department (FWPD) just graduated another recruit class, and more new officers are on the way with the help of a new city ordinance proposed by council members.

After the new officer positions are approved, it will allow the police chief to assign and reassign some officers to work as school resource officers -- which is part of the department's relationship with Tarrant County schools.

Fort Worth Police Officer David Nicholson is originally from Wisconsin but relocated to Texas a few years ago. Since joining FWPD and working closely with residents, Nicholson has had recruiting added to his duties. It's a job some folks might find difficult.

"Well, it's simple," Nicholson said. "Someone who just loves to make a difference. Someone who wants to engage with people, someone who wants to grow."

Fort Worth City Council proposed to add 73 new positions for FWPD. The ordinance will take the police department from 1,743 sworn officers to 1,816.

The proposal also comes with more pay.

First-year officer base pay is just over $66,000; maximum pay for assistant chiefs will be $180,000; the police chief position will be eligible for a max pay of $251,000 a year.

While on assignment, Nicholson is sure to tell would-be first-year officers they can earn more than the standard starting pay.

"That's just the starting. And at the end of your first year, you'll be around 70, 70 plus," Nicholson said. "So and then going on from there, we have pay for bilingual if you have a college degree."

Although, Fort Worth competes with other police department for new recruits. Many departments try to offer incentives, and in some cases, police departments are paying signing bonuses.

Nicholson believes the unique lifestyle, culture and quality of life in Fort Worth are all selling points that help him do his job. He left the fire department to become a Fort Worth police officer.

"I fell in love with Fort Worth when I moved down here," said Nicholson.

Nicholson uses Cowtown as one of his selling points to get more people interested in protecting and serving the city.

"If you really want that western experience, a family feeling a lot of tradition, good eating, good sightseeing and good people. That's our competitive edge," said Nicholson.