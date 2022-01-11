McKinney homeowner's camera captures someone placing candy into bowl on front porch

The man was also wearing a tan hat and had his hoodie pulled over the hat.

MCKINNEY, Texas — A man dressed in all black walked onto a homeowner's porch on Halloween night and put candy into a bowl, based on video obtained by the McKinney Police Department.

McKinney Police shared the video Tuesday afternoon, which shows a man dressed in all black with gloves on putting candy from his backpack into a bowl. This person was also wearing a tan hat and had his hoodie pulled over the hat.

The timestamp at the top of the video reads 8:24 p.m.

Officers were dispatched to this home that was on the 600 block of Castlewood Dr. in McKinney. This is about a mile-and-a-half west of McKinney Boyd High School.

**SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY – PLEASE SHARE** Last night, our Officers were dispatched to a home in the 600 block of Castlewood Dr. after the homeowner’s camera captured someone placing candy into a bowl on the front porch. Neither the person nor the vehicle was located last night. Today, McKinney Police Detectives are working to identify this person for questioning. If you have any information that could assist us, please reach out to Det. Moore at 972-547-2773 or kmoore@mckinneytexas.org. Posted by McKinney Police Department on Tuesday, November 1, 2022

Later Tuesday around 5 p.m., McKinney Police provided an update on the investigation, saying detectives had identified and interviewed a young man that officers said was the person who placed candy in this bowl without the homeowner's permission. Police added, "this unusual action rightfully caused concern on the part of the homeowners and area residents."

However, police said the 19-year-old the detectives interviewed told them he had been passing out candy in the neighborhood and was filling an empty bowl. The candy collected as evidence by detectives showed no signs of tampering and tested negative for narcotics, police said. The teen will not be charged with any offense.