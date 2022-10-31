Welcome to The Boneyard! Inside a 14-year-old Fort Worth Halloween tradition

The Boneyard raises money for Meals on Wheels each Halloween.

FORT WORTH, Texas — On Halloween night, Shadybrook Drive in North Fort Worth comes to life.

Six families build a homemade haunted house, which welcomes 900-1,000 families each Halloween.

"Lights are on, sound effects are on, we go all out," said Michael Schlebach, who first built "The Boneyard" in his backyard 14 years ago.

The Boneyard features 16 "actors," who dress up as everything from clowns to zombie brides.

There's also fake blood, chainsaws, skeletons, mannequins and so much more.

Schlebach said The Boneyard is all about escaping reality for just a few minutes to make memories with your family.

"With how divided our country is right now," he said, "it makes us happy to provide the relief. Just come, let us scare you, forget about your problems and have a good time."

Adam Smith, who helps build The Boneyard, echoed his friend Schlebach.

"It's just a chance for everybody to turn their phones off for a minute and just be together."

It's also a chance to give back.

Admission to The Boneyard doesn't cost a dime, just one donated item per person which will go to Meals on Wheels.

The families behind the Boneyard start planning as early as March.

"It takes a village to scare a village," Schlebach laughed.