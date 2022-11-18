x
McKinney bank robbery puts nearby high school on lockdown, police say

Police said the lockdown was put in place as a precaution while officers search for the robbery suspect.
Credit: WFAA

MCKINNEY, Texas — McKinney police said that McKinney High School was placed on lockdown due to a robbery at a nearby bank Friday morning.

Police said officers were responding to the PNC Bank in the 1900 block of West Virginia Street as they investigated the robbery, according to a tweet around 9:30 a.m.

The school was placed on lockdown as a precaution while they search for a suspect. The situation was still ongoing at 10 a.m.

McKinney police advised for people to avoid the area.

WFAA has sent a crew to the scene to gather more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

