McKinney bank robbery puts nearby high school on lockdown, police say

MCKINNEY, Texas — McKinney police said that McKinney High School was placed on lockdown due to a robbery at a nearby bank Friday morning.

Police said officers were responding to the PNC Bank in the 1900 block of West Virginia Street as they investigated the robbery, according to a tweet around 9:30 a.m.

The school was placed on lockdown as a precaution while they search for a suspect. The situation was still ongoing at 10 a.m.

McKinney police advised for people to avoid the area.

WFAA has sent a crew to the scene to gather more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

**POLICE ACTIVITY - AVOID AREA**



McKinney Police Officers are investigating a robbery at PNC Bank in the 1900 block of W. Virginia. McKinney High School has been placed on lockdown as a precaution as our Officers search for the suspect.



Please avoid this area. pic.twitter.com/PQkNoI1qPt — McKinney Police (@McKinneyPolice) November 18, 2022