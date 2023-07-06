1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at McKinney apartment complex, police say

The McKinney Police Department said the shooting happened at about 11 p.m. on July 4.

MCKINNEY, Texas — A shooting at a McKinney apartment complex left one dead and another injured, according to police.

The McKinney Police Department (MPD) said the shooting happened at about 11 p.m. on July 4 at the Woodside Village Apartments, located in the 700 block of Bumpas Street.

Police identified the victim killed as 28-year-old Christian Ross. The wounded victim, who was not named, was being treated at a local hospital, according to police.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call (972)547-2773.