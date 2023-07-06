x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at McKinney apartment complex, police say

The McKinney Police Department said the shooting happened at about 11 p.m. on July 4.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

MCKINNEY, Texas — A shooting at a McKinney apartment complex left one dead and another injured, according to police.

The McKinney Police Department (MPD) said the shooting happened at about 11 p.m. on July 4 at the Woodside Village Apartments, located in the 700 block of Bumpas Street.

Police identified the victim killed as 28-year-old Christian Ross. The wounded victim, who was not named, was being treated at a local hospital, according to police.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call (972)547-2773.

More Texas headlines:

 

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

'Good Morning America' visit North Texas for Main Street USA

Before You Leave, Check This Out