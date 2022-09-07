'He is our Wonder Boy' | Mavs Luka Doncic scored 47 in European tournament, most in a game in 65 years

Luka Doncic finished the game shooting 15-23 from the field including 6-11 on three-pointers. He also added seven rebounds, five assists and one steal.

KÖLN, Germany — It might be the NBA offseason, but that doesn't mean there isn't some Luka Magic spreading outside the United States borders.

During a EuroBasket 2022 match between Slovenia and France Wednesday, Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic caught fire and scored a game-high 47 points during Slovenia's 88-82 win to clinch Group B's top seed.

Doncic finished the game shooting 15-23 from the field including 6-11 on three-pointers. He also added seven rebounds, five assists and one steal.

Those 47 points by the Mavs superstar are the second-most scored by a player in a single game in the tournament's 87-year history. The record happened in 1957 when Belgian basketball player Eddy Terrace scored 63 points against Albania.

🇸🇮 Luka Doncic with most points in a single #EuroBasket game in the last 65 years, second-highest scoring tally in history.#BringTheNoise pic.twitter.com/XdQlM1vpie — #EuroBasket 2022 (@EuroBasket) September 7, 2022

Doncic plays alongside fellow NBA guard and current Chicago Bulls player Goran Dragic, who are both from Slovenia.

Goran Dragic's brother, Zoran Dragic, also plays for the team. After Slovenia's win, Zoran Dragic was asked about Doncic's 47-point performance and said, “He is our Wonder Boy, and I am happy that he is Slovenian.”

Fellow NBA star and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo also had a breakout performance earlier in the week as he scored 41 points during a 99-79 win against Ukraine.

The highest scoring EuroBasket performance since Doncic's 47 points came in 2001 when former Mavs superstar Dirk Nowitzki scored 43 points in Germany's 99-90 loss to Spain.

The EuroBasket tournament was initially established to be played every other year but recently changed to every four years similar to the FIBA Basketball World Cup.

EuroBasket 2022 is the 41st championship, which is organized by FIBA Europe. It is commonly referred to as the "European Basketball Championship" and is considered by many the main international basketball tournament.