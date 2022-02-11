Massive BBQ event this weekend at AT&T Stadium -- with the exception of three little pardoned pigs

Arlington Mayor Jim Ross saved three pigs from the pitmasters to help promote the "Q BBQ Fest" at AT&T Stadium.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Smoke will fill the Arlington skies this weekend as 30,000 pounds of brisket, chicken, pulled pork and ribs grill their way to delicious perfection outside AT&T Stadium.

But, with the Arlington mayor presiding in a pre-BBQ ceremony, three little pardoned pigs officially escaped the smoker.

Dallas Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones, Arlington Mayor Jim Ross and Cowboys center Tyler Biadasz participated in the pardoning ceremony Wednesday afternoon to promote the "Q BBQ Fest" this weekend at the Miller Lite House outside the west entrance to AT&T Stadium.

The event, held for the first time in North Texas at the home of the Cowboys, started years ago in St. Louis and will feature "the finest pitmasters from across Texas and throughout the country to dish out award-winning smoked meats."

“First of all y’all can tell by looking at me I’m all about eating some BBQ," joked Mayor Ross.

The event features food, drink and live music. And the Blocking Hunger campaign that Biadasz and other Cowboys teammates support will benefit, too.

"It's hard for me to imagine not knowing when is my next meal," Biadasz said of his reasons for joining the effort to help ease food insecurity among children in DFW.

Initially planned to take place Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the threat of severe weather has canceled the Friday portion of the outdoor event. But all Friday tickets will be honored Saturday and/or Sunday, said event organizer Brian Wahby.

"But the only thing that is coming out of the sky on Saturday and Sunday will be smoke," Wahby said.

But not the smoke of the now pardoned pigs they chose to ceremoniously name Cee Dee Ham, Treyvon Pigs and Ezekiel Pig-Elliott. They're reportedly headed to the safety of a nearby farm and far from the BBQ-loving throngs expected at AT&T Stadium this weekend.