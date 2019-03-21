DALLAS — A suspect in a violent assault captured on video in Deep Ellum has been identified as 30-year-old Austin Shuffield, according to an arrest warrant.

Shuffield was charged with bodily injury, interfering with an emergency call and public intoxiction.

According to the arrest warrant, police were called at about 4:26 a.m. Wednesday to a disturbance in the 2800 block of Elm Street.

Upon their arrival, officers spoke to a woman who said a man confronted her about blocking a parking lot exit after she drove the wrong way down Elm Street to drop off friends at a hotel, the arrest warrant said. After she moved her vehicle into the lot, the man approached the woman's vehicle in an attempt to get a picture of her license plate, which is when she said she told him "to get back or else she would mace him," the arrest warrant said.

Authorities said the woman said she then went to grab her phone and call 911, which is when the man slapped the phone out of her hand and kicked it away. She told police she feared for her life and went to slap him in an attempt to push him away.

At this point, the man punched her multiple times, thrusting her into a metal pole. Police said witnesses backed up the woman's story, and one person turned over cellphone video that captured the moment the man identified as Shuffield slapped the phone from the woman's hand and punched her several times.

Video of the incident was also posted on social media, including a Deep Ellum community watch group.

A man identified on Facebook as Ricky Tan said he recorded the cellphone video.

The video appeared to show the suspect pull out a weapon from his back pocket before he punched the woman. According to the arrest warrant, a 45 caliber glock and knife were later found inside Shuffield's vehicle.

In the comments of the video post, Tan said he didn't attempt to stop the assault because the man was armed. However, he said he turned over the video footage and talked with police.

