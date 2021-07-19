Man riding lawn mower killed after car involved in accident veers off the road: Police

Police said the victim, whose name hasn't been released yet, was on a riding lawn mower trimming the grass when he was hit. He did not survive

DALLAS — A man riding his lawnmower was killed Monday after being hit by a car that lost control and ran off the roadway, according to Dallas police.

It happened near the intersection of West Jefferson Boulevard and Winnetka Avenue in north Oak Cliff.

According to police, it all started as a two-vehicle accident, involving a black pickup truck and a blue sedan. Police said the blue vehicle veered off the road, struck the man, and ended up on its hood.

Police said the victim, whose name hasn't been released yet, was on a riding lawn mower trimming the grass when he was hit. He did not survive his injuries.

Police said the driver of the car that flipped was also taken to the hospital.

The victim’s brother and other family members came to the scene after the accident. His brother told WFAA that a father and his son, both gardeners, were out working when the fatal crash happened.

Multiple police units responded to the incident. Investigators said they are analyzing the crash aftermath to see how fast the car was going.

For several hours, streets surrounding Jefferson and Winnetka in the Winnetka Heights neighborhood were blocked off. They were later reopened.