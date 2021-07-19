LIVE: At least 3 hospitalized after Plano home leveled in reported explosion, officials say

The explosion happened around 4:40 p.m. in the 4400 block of Cleveland Drive in Plano, according to Plano Fire Department officials.

At least three people were taken to the hospital and a Plano home has been completely leveled with significant damage to neighboring homes Monday after an explosion.

It happened around 4:40 p.m. in the 4400 block of Cleveland Drive, according to Plano Fire Department officials.

Video from above the scene showed the lot where the home once stood covered with debris. Homes adjacent to the lot were also appeared to have damage.

Fire department officials said there is no known cause of the explosion at this time.

