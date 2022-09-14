Man who pulled out gun during road rage fight arrested, Mesquite police say

Video shows two men fighting in a parking lot, and police say it stemmed from a road rage incident.

MESQUITE, Texas — A fight that stemmed from a road rage incident in Mesquite led to an arrest after a man pulled out a gun and pointed it at the other, police said.

The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 18600 block of Interstate 635. Police said they believe there was some sort of road rage incident and that both vehicles involved stopped in a parking lot.

In a video captured by a witness, one of the men involved knocked the other onto the ground. The person who was knocked down, identified as 51-year-old suspect Stephen Phillips, got up, pulled out a gun and pointed it at the other.

The other man could then be seen trying to disarm Phillips in a struggle, according to the video. The man was successful and the two men appeared to walk away in the same direction.

According to police, Phillips tried pulling the trigger during the fight but the gun's safety was on.

Police said the other man accidentally fired a round while trying to clear the gun.