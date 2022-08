Dallas Police said the incident happened just after 1 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DALLAS — A 10-year-old has been taken to the hospital after Dallas police said an unknown driver shot into the vehicle the child was in Wednesday afternoon.

Dallas police said the incident happened just after 1 p.m. near US 175 and S. Beltline Road.

An unknown suspect driving a red car shot at the victim's vehicle, a gold car, hitting the 10-year-old in the foot, DPD said.

The child was taken to an area hospital.