WATAUGA, Texas — A man died early Thursday in a house fire after he went back inside to save a dog, Watauga fire officials told WFAA.

The fire broke out around 1 a.m. in the 6500 block of Old Mills Circle, officials said. When firefighters arrived on scene, they said the house was fully engulfed in flames and smoke, and that they knew the man was still inside.

Two other people got out safely, according to Chief Shawn Fannan.

"Our crews quickly went inside, were able to bring him out," he said. "Unfortunately the person did not make it."

The man is believed to be in 70s and survived by his wife and daughter, according to Fannan.

The dog died in the fire as well, officials sad.

The home was destroyed by the fire, visibly charred out. A neighbor's home was also damaged on the side, officials said.

Fire crews believed the fire started in the living room, but the cause is still under investigation.

North Richland Hills, Keller and Haltom City Fire Departments all responded to help extinguish the blaze.

