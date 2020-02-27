DALLAS — It is often disgusting, disappointing and at times, overwhelming. Trash, furniture and worse pop up on Dallas properties constantly.

Last May, South Dallas neighbors shared with WFAA their repeated efforts to have the city help clean up a huge pile of trash.

Their complaints made up just a fraction of the more than 300,000 complaints that the Code Compliance Department gets every year. It is such a big part of city business that Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson wanted to see the issue for himself.

Wednesday, he was at the intersection of Dennison Street and Chihuahua Avenue in West Dallas with supervisor Michelle Lowe for an education in violations.

"It’s certainly one of the things you hear about the most because it gets right to people’s quality of life," Johnson said.

An average of 400 code violation complaints come in each month, and the mayor admits tackling a problem this large can be a challenge.

"I think one of the biggest barriers is just manpower and time," he said. "It’s a big city, and these code violations can be many."

Which is why Johnson came to see a vacant lot with trash, tires and a broken fence with his own eyes. To see how it’s done and what could make it better on every block in the city.

More on WFAA: