Man dies in rollover crash after driver slides past stop sign, Dallas police say

DALLAS — A man died in a crash Sunday night after another driver told police their brakes caused them to slide through a stop sign in Dallas, police said.

It happened about 10:36 p.m. as a man driving a Toyota Yaris was on eastbound Gibbs Williams Road approaching a stop sign at South Hampton Road, police said.

Another man was driving a white 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe on southbound South Hampton Road approaching Gibbs Williams Road.

The Yaris driver told police that his brakes malfunctioned and he slid through the stop sign on Hampton Road, into the path of the Tahoe and hitting the front side panel, police said.

This caused the Tahoe driver to lose control of the vehicle and go up on the curb to the right, hitting a tree and impacting another tree. The Tahoe flipped, hitting a tree and wooden power pole, both of which snapped in half, police said.

The Tahoe driver was ejected and pinned under the side of the vehicle. Bystanders pulled him out from underneath, but he died at the scene from his injuries in the crash, police said.