A man died Wednesday following an accident involving a forklift and an underground construction machine, according to Dallas police.

The 52-year-old victim, who has not been publicly identified, was moving an underground construction machine around 8:30 a.m. in the alley of 1200 Lakeland Drive when a driver of a lift collided into him and he was pinned.

The victim was transported to a local hospital by Dallas Fire-Rescue, where he was pronounced dead at 9:05 a.m.

