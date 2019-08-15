FRISCO, Texas — A woman was killed Wednesday after a trailer collapsed and crushed the cab of a dump truck in Frisco, according to officials.
Frisco police say the accident happened at a new housing development called Edgestone near the 13000 block of Mossvine Drive.
The driver of the truck has been identified as 63-year-old Leslie Cronk. Authorities say Cronk was pronounced dead at the scene.
No other injuries were reported.
Anyone with information is asked to call Frisco police at 972-292-6010 or Frisco fire officials at 972-292-6320.
