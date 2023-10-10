Man dies after being shot by officers at Wise County home, sheriff's office says

According to the Wise County Sheriff’s Office, the emergency communications center received a call about a domestic disturbance on Honeysuckle Road.

WISE COUNTY, Texas — A man has died after he was shot by officers in a Paradise, Texas, home, officials said Tuesday.

According to the Wise County Sheriff’s Office, the county's emergency communications center received a call at about 7:05 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 9, about a domestic disturbance in the 130 block of Honeysuckle Road.

Per the sheriff's office, deputies went to the home, knocked on the door and announced they were WCSO deputies. Officials said a male voice then cursed at the deputies, and a gunshot was then heard from inside the home. That’s when the deputies backed away and a Boyd police officer arrived to back up the deputies, the sheriff’s office said.

A short time later, deputies said, a man was seen inside the home holding a firearm. The sheriff’s office said the suspect fired multiple shots in the direction of the deputies, who then returned fire.

After the shooting, the sheriff's office said, the officers made entry inside the home, found the suspect on the floor and administered aid to him. Wise County EMS arrived at the scene and attended to the suspect before he was ultimately transported by air ambulance to a Fort Worth hospital, the sheriff’s office said.

The suspect, later identified as 37-year-old Edward Lander, was pronounced dead at the hospital from his injuries.

No futher details surrounding the incident have been released.