12-year-old found delinquent in shooting death of North Texas Sonic employee, officials say

The juvenile was arrested in May after police said he shot the employee who was fighting with the boy's uncle.

KEENE, Texas — A 12-year-old boy has been found "the equivalent of guilty" of murder for the shooting death of a Sonic employee in Keene, according to officials.

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office shared the verdict on social media Sunday. According to them, jurors deliberated for almost seven hours on Thursday before finding the juvenile delinquent, which is said to be "the equivalent of guilty."

Due to the boy's age, his name and the proceedings of his trial were not open to the public.

The 12-year-old was arrested on May 13 after receiving multiple calls about a shooting at the Sonic Drive-In on Old Betsy Road in Keene.

Police said the boy's uncle, previously identified as Angel Gomez, started urinating in a parking lot when we confronted by the employee, 32-year-old Matthew Davis. The argument then turned physical, then the 12-year-old shot Davis with an AR-style 22-caliber rifle.

According to the sheriff's office, the juvenile fled the scene with his uncle and aunt. Davis was flown to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said Gomez returned to scene and was arrested. His nephew was arrested after an investigation led officials to a location in Rio Vista.

Gomez and his nephew were charged with murder, according to police. Details on Gomez are not available at this time.

A spokesperson for Davis' family spoke with WFAA in May.

Dr. Joyce Hardge, who is close to the family, said Davis' mother wants people to know that despite her son's troubled past with the law, her son was back on track.

She said Davis was making money at Sonic to buy an iPhone for his son in Louisiana so they could Facetime together.