Man arrested after shooting at SUV he thought was involved in reported hit-and-run, Southlake police say

Police say the man was arrested for deadly conduct after confronting two people he thought were involved in a reported hit-and-run incident.

SOUTHLAKE, Texas — An incident that had escalated to a shooting ended up being a case of mistaken identity, according to police in Southlake.

Police said Adrian Hill, 44, was arrested on Saturday night after he fired a gun in an altercation that stemmed from a reported hit-and-run crash.

The incident began around 9 p.m. when a caller, Hill's wife, reported that she and her family were stopped at a traffic light at West Kirkwood Boulevard and the SH 114 service road when a dark-colored SUV hit their vehicle and fled, according to police.

Police said Hill then followed the SUV but lost sight of it when it went onto Stockton Drive, about two miles from the reported crash. According to police, Hill drove onto the street and located what he thought was the SUV parked in the driveway of a home.

Police said Hill got out of his car with a gun and confronted two people, a man and woman, who were getting out of the parked SUV at their home.

According to police, the man pulled out a pocketknife and a fight ensued between Hill and him. During the fight, police said Hill fired a gunshot toward the SUV and home. No one was hit by the bullet.

Both the man and Hill ended up with non-life-threatening injuries in the fight, according to police.

Police said investigators found that the man and woman were not involved in the reported hit-and-run incident and weren't in the area of the crash when it reportedly happened.

Hill was taken into custody and charged with deadly conduct.