18-year-old charged with murder in shooting at gas station in Rowlett, police say

The 19-year-old shooting victim was hospitalized on Wednesday but died later in the week, police said.

ROWLETT, Texas — An 18-year-old man has been charged with murder after a shooting at a gas station in Rowlett earlier this week, police said Saturday.

In a news release, police said the shooting took place on Wednesday, March 30, at a Valero gas station in the 9400 block of Lakeview Parkway, just before the Lake Ray Hubbard Bridge going east.

According to police, officers found the victim, later identified as 19-year-old Aric Morgan, with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

That same day, police said they found the suspect, Nevan Lydens, in Garland and booked him into Rowlett city jail on an aggravated assault charge.

On Thursday, Morgan died from his injuries, police said.

The next day, on April 1, police said Lydens was charged with murder. He's remains in Rockwall County Jail.