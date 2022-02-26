Man accused in missing woman's death after her body was found under a home, Fort Worth police say

Police say the suspect had been out on bond for an alleged domestic violence incident earlier this year involving the now-deceased victim.

FORT WORTH, Texas — A man who was out on bond for an alleged domestic violence incident earlier this year involving a 26-year-old woman faces more charges after she was found dead under a home this week, Fort Worth police said.

Police said Valerian Osteen, 24, is accused in the death of Marissa Grimes, who had been reported missing in Arlington on Feb. 12.

According to police, officers found a vehicle on Feb. 21 in Fort Worth that was connected to Grimes' disappearance. Further investigation led Fort Worth police to a home in the 5800 block of Locke Avenue, near Interstate 30 and Camp Bowie Boulevard, authorities said.

Police said a search warrant was executed at the home on Feb. 22 and that a body was found underneath the residence. The Tarrant County medical examiner on Feb. 25 confirmed the body's identity as Marissa Grimes.

Osteen was named the suspect in her death.

According to police, Osteen was previously arrested for a domestic violence incident on Jan. 9, 2022, and that Grimes was listed as the victim in that case. He had been out on bond.

Police said Osteen's bond was revoked on Feb. 23 and that he remains jailed in Tarrant County with no bond.

In a news release Saturday, the Tarrant County District Attorney's Office said Osteen was jailed on Feb. 23 after he violated bond conditions by cutting his ankle monitor.

The office stated that Osteen was previously arrested for the Jan. 9 incident on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful restraint.

According to District Attorney Sharen Wilson, the 24-year-old was released on a $15,000 bond, with conditions that included wearing an ankle monitor and not having contact with the victim.

The district attorney also noted that due to the domestic violence offense, a report regarding the danger Grimes faced had been available to the magistrate, Mark Thielman, who set Osteen's $15,000 bond. According to the district attorney, Grimes was in an "extreme danger" category.